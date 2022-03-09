LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) – The family of George “Robert” Strickland Jr is offering a $500 reward for information leading to his whereabouts.

Strickland was reported missing to Laurens County Sheriff’s Office in June 2021. However, he was last spoken to in March of 2020.

He is about 5’7 weighing 185 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair and possible gray facial hair. He also has a tattoo on his right arm.

Tips should be called in to Investigator Pittman at (864) 984-4967 or can be reported to CrimeStoppers (864) 68-CRIME