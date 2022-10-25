RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is offering a financial reward in exchange for information leading to the location and custody of a missing juvenile.

Deputies are searching for 17-year-old Gracie Elaine Mull, who was last seen on Asheland Drive in Ellenboro between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on October 19.

A $250 reward is being offered for information leading to her being located.

Mull was last seen wearing jeans with holes in them, a dark-colored top, and tennis shoes. She has blue eyes and brown/strawberry blonde/beach blonde hair with streaks, though she is known to change her hair color often.

She is 5’2″, 105 pounds. Some notable features include eyebrow and septum piercings, large blue “plug” earrings in both ears, and a small “stick and poke” cross tattoo between her thumb and finger on the back of one hand.

(Courtesy: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911.