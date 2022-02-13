SPINDALE, N.C. (WSPA) – A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a person who is in connection to a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Spindale on Feb. 6.

We previously reported the crash happened on Ledbetter Road and killed 61-year-old Victor Antonio Whitesides who was a pedestrian. The vehicle involved, a black Honda, left the scene after the crash, investigators said. The vehicle should have extensive damage on the passenger side and may be missing a side mirror and headlight.

According to Crimestoppers of Rutherford County and Spindale Police Department, a witness at the scene confirmed that a dark in color car had passed them on Ledbetter Road just before the accident. The car was traveling at a high rate of speed heading in the direction of the accident scene.

Officials said surveillance footage from the Rutherford Corrections Center on Ledbetter Road also confirmed a dark in color vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed passed the facility in the direction of the scene.

Due to the field of debris and parts located at the scene, the suspect vehicle sustained considerable damage to the right front and passenger side of the vehicle. Spindale Police said they have received several tips of vehicles matching the suspect vehicle description and damage and currently, all have been investigated and cleared of involvement.

Rutherford County Crimestoppers has agreed to offer a reward to anyone providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect in this case, according to officials. They are still seeking information from the public on this case and asking anyone with information to come forward.

The number for Crimestoppers of Rutherford County is (828) 286-8477. Crimestoppers said anyone can receive a cash reward and remain anonymous.