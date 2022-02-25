GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greer Police Department announced a new $10,000 reward Friday morning for information on the 2020 homicide of Marquis Richey.

We previously reported Richey died following an early morning shooting on Will Street in Greer on June 8, 2020.

Greer Police said an investigation revealed that Richey answered his front door after two unknown people knocked on the door. An argument occurred before Richey was shot. Richey reportedly went back into the home and locked his doors after he was shot.

“Someone in the community has the information we need to get justice for Marquis and hold the person that committed this murder accountable for their actions,” said Greer Police Chief Matt Hamby.

The $10,000 reward is in addition to a reward of up to $2,000 which was previously offered by Greenville Crime Stoppers.