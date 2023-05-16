The Rhythm & Brews concert series opens Thursday with the headliner, Hawktail.(SOURCE: City of Hendersonville)

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Hendersonville’s Rhythm & Blues is kicking off the summer with the announcement of their first headliner set to open up the concert series Thursday.

Bluegrass band Hawktail will headline the premier live music series presented by Horizon Heating & Air. Their performance will follow Holler Choir who will serve as the opening act for the evening.

On the third Thursday from May through September, residents can enjoy the free outdoor shows with food and beverages, courtesy of locally crafted drinks like Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. Bold Rock Hard Cider, Guidon Brewing Co., Oklawaha Brewing Co., Dry Falls Brewery, Saint Paul Mountain Vineyards, and Flat Rock Cider Company.

It is a family-friendly event, with the Hendersonville Honeycrisps & the Hendersonville Toy Company Kid Zone providing a variety of activities for kids.

Additional contributors to the series include Norm’s Minit Mart, Yoga and Massage, B Squared Realty, Optimum, Van Winkle Law Firm and BGW CPA.

Doors open for the event at 5:15 p.m. with the opening act taking center stage at 5:30 p.m. The headlining performance will take place from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

All proceeds from adult beverage sales will go toward the Friends of Downtown Hendersonville 501c3 nonprofit. Additional information can be found on the official website.

Parking will be blocked in preparation for the event. More information on parking can be found at hendersonvillenc.gov/parking.