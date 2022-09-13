FRANKLIN, N.C. (WSPA) – Officials cut the ribbon on a new hospital in rural western North Carolina which is set to open over the weekend.

Mission Health staff, along with community leaders, gathered Tuesday morning to celebrate the opening of the new $68 million Angel Medical Center in Franklin.

The new 82,500 square foot hospital includes three operating rooms, a 17-bed emergency department, along with 30-bed inpatient beds.

“On behalf of Mission Health and HCA Healthcare, I want to thank everyone for the countless number of hours that have been spent making the new Angel Medical Center project a reality,” said HCA Healthcare North Carolina Division President Greg Lowe. “We are proud to be here to celebrate a true investment in rural healthcare and in the Franklin community.”

The hospital is set to open September 18 at 6 a.m.

Construction on a new heliport at the hospital is planned to begin in the fall.

Mission Health said the $4.6 million heliport will house one of the two Mountain Area Medical Airlift helicopters and its crew.

Work on the heliport is expected to be complete in early 2023.