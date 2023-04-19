GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Upstate Warrior Solution (UWS) is hosting the official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Rupert Huse Veteran Center (RHVC) Wednesday.

The ribbon cutting will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 770 Pelham Road in Greenville, SC.

The RHVC will serve as a hub of resources for veterans, first responders, and their families.

Through collaboration among public, private, and nonprofit partners, the goal is to remove barriers and streamlined service delivery for local warriors.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, South Carolina Department of Veteran Affairs Secretary Todd McCaffrey, Greenville Mayor Knox White, and other state and community dignitaries will be in attendance.

“It’s an absolute honor to have Governor McMaster and other leaders show their support of this special milestone for the Upstate community,” said Charlie Hall, UWS President. “Access to holistic, supportive services is crucial for preventing veteran and first responder suicide.

The RHVC brings together a host of services under one roof to provide that wrap-around care. Through our collaboration, this center will literally save lives,” said Hall.

UWS holds the master lease for the 40,000-square-foot center through which warriors will gain direct access to veteran-centric tenants and broader access to the organization`s network of community partners.

The RHVC houses resources for workforce development, housing stability, physical and mental health, legal support, therapeutic art, and much more. This approach will enable veterans, first responders, and their families to connect easily with the services they need.