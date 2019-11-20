Richland County Sheriff’s Department 2nd dept. to get electronic sniffing K-9

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)- In 2018, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office unveiled a new K-9 deputy to help the department fight child abuse and child internet crimes.

Tuesday, a Midlands law enforcement department followed suit and unveiled its new deputy,Oakley.

“We’ve got sexual predators, child molesters, human traffickers. we’ve got monsters out there preying on our young kids,” said Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott during a press conference with Governor Henry McMaster and upstate non-profit Defenders for Children.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is just one of many departments across the state fighting child abuse and child sex crimes.

Oakley, RCSD’s new deputy, will help the department crack down on offenders.

Governor Henry McMaster explained, “With the internet and the ease of access it’ s made thing even more widespread particularly with child predators and child sex predators. But we now have

The English Labrador sniffs out electronics similar to a K-9 that sniffs out drugs.

“These monsters, they’ll put them in places that a human can’t find and that’s the evidence we need and if we don’t have that evidence that sexual predator monster can escape and we not be able to make the charge on them.”

Defenders for Children is responsible for Oakley’s placement, the organization implements programs yearly to help combat child abuse in South Carolina.

The CEO, Toni Clark, explained why the organization decided to pursue the special K-9s.

“They’re two helpless victims if you look at it and bringing them together and now these beautiful canines are rescuing and children and helping prosecute the offenders that are harming them.”

According to Defenders for Children, Spartanburg County will be the next to receive an electronic sniffing K-9. The average cost of one of these specialized K-9s is $23,000. The dog undergoes 5 weeks of training before it can start going out with departments on sting operations and search warrants.