GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Rick Erwin Dining Group celebrated its grand opening of a new restaurant concept Thursday on Augusta Road. The Vista, named for Greenville’s historic Alta Vista neighborhood, known for its tree-lined streets and sidewalks just outside of downtown, is designed to bring the Rick Erwin Dining experience to people in their own backyard, according to a press release from the company.

“This is a neighborhood restaurant and bar, much like our Eastside and Clemson locations,” says Michael Ivey, Owner & Chief Financial Officer for Rick Erwin Dining Group in the press release, “You will still get the same level of quality and excellence you’ve come to expect from us, but this is not a fine dining establishment and you won’t see any white tablecloths here.”

The Vista is open for dinner service Tuesday through Saturday and brunch on Sunday. The list of starters features things like deviled eggs, fried green tomatoes, and crispy calamari, with prices starting at $8. Options include everything from rotisserie chicken, seared tuna, and pasta dishes to fresh fish and the Company Crab Cakes, according to the press release.

Chef Crawford Campbell is a Greenville native with 30 years of experience in the restaurant industry.

“We’ll have steak on the menu, but this is not a steakhouse,” Ivey said in the press release.

Crawford Campbell, who previously served as Executive Sous Chef at Rick Erwin’s Eastside, has been named Executive Chef. He was voted a People’s Choice top chef in the Upstate, and winner of the Hilton Head Seafood Festival Iron Chef, according to the press release.

The Vista, which had its soft opening in October, is located at 2017 Augusta Street, in the building formerly occupied by The Burrow. Guests will notice some decor changes, like a map of the Augusta Road area on the wall, giving a nod to the neighborhood, its history, and the families who live there, according to the press release.

“We’ve wanted to be on Augusta Road for several years, and it was worth the wait for the perfect spot,” Ivey said in the press release. “We want The Vista to be your new favorite place to come eat, where you request your server by name and feel like you are dining with friends every time you walk through the door.”