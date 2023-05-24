GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Rick Erwin Restaurant Group announced that their Greer location formerly known as the Strip Club 104 will open Friday.

7NEWS previously reported that the Strip Club 104 located on Poinsett Street permanently closed on Feb. 24.

Owner and CFO of Rick Erwin Dining Group Michael Ivey said, “Strip Club 104 has been a fixture in Greer for many years. A lot of people are sad to see it go, including us.”

The group is known for its family of steak and seafood restaurants across the Upstate and plans to open a traditional fine dining concept similar to its other establishments.

“We are thrilled to be back in growth mode,” Ivey said.

“We opened our first neighborhood restaurant, The Vista, on Augusta Street last fall, and we look forward to opening one of our signature steak & seafood concepts in the heart of downtown Greer in the spring.”

The restaurant will be led by General Manager Christina Aldrich and Executive Chef Scott Ostrander, both seasoned Rick Erwin Dining Group employees.

Patrons can visit the restaurant during the following hours: