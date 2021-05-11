Ring sale through Facebook ends with shots fired in Asheville

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – The sale of a ring over Facebook ended with a chase and shots fired by the seller in Asheville, police said.

According to the Asheville Police Department, two men were meeting at a Wells Fargo bank on Hendersonville Road Monday afternoon for the sale of a diamond ring which had been listed on Facebook Marketplace.

Police said the two had negotiated a price of $10,500 for the ring and met inside the bank to have to the money counted and deposited.

While standing in line, police said the buyer ran with the ring and got into a gold Nissan Maxima to drive away.

Officers said the seller then realized that the cash was not the negotiated amount and got into his car and chased the buyer. During that chase, the seller fired shots at the buyer’s vehicle, according to police.

No injuries have been reported.

The seller, identified as Alexander David Bacon, was arrested and charged with two counts of Discharging a Firearm within City Limits. Bacon was released on $5,000 bond.

Asheville Police said the buyer is six feet tall in his mid-20’s with short black hair.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store