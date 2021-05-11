Ring sale through Facebook ends with shots fired in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – The sale of a ring over Facebook ended with a chase and shots fired by the seller in Asheville, police said.

According to the Asheville Police Department, two men were meeting at a Wells Fargo bank on Hendersonville Road Monday afternoon for the sale of a diamond ring which had been listed on Facebook Marketplace.

Police said the two had negotiated a price of $10,500 for the ring and met inside the bank to have to the money counted and deposited.

While standing in line, police said the buyer ran with the ring and got into a gold Nissan Maxima to drive away.

Officers said the seller then realized that the cash was not the negotiated amount and got into his car and chased the buyer. During that chase, the seller fired shots at the buyer’s vehicle, according to police.

No injuries have been reported.

The seller, identified as Alexander David Bacon, was arrested and charged with two counts of Discharging a Firearm within City Limits. Bacon was released on $5,000 bond.

Asheville Police said the buyer is six feet tall in his mid-20’s with short black hair.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.