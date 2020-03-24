1  of  2
Road closed after truck damages overpass along I-85 southbound

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A bridge over Interstate 85 suffered significant damage after it was hit by a passing truck, Monday afternoon.

The crash happened near Exit 83 on Interstate 85 southbound shortly before 4:00pm.

The Highway 110 bridge (Battleground Road) will be closed until further notice due to the crash.

The Mayo Fire Department said a truck traveling southbound on I-85 struck the bridge and became stuck.

A new bridge is in the process of being built at the same location as part of the I-85 Widening project but it is not ready to open.

Detours have been set up for motorists.

Interstate 85 southbound remains closed in the area as well. There’s no word yet on when those lanes will reopen.

