PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A portion of a Pickens County road will be temporarily closed starting on August 15.

Saluda Dam Road will be closed for work on a crossline pipe replacement, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. The department said it expects the closure to last until August 25.

While the road is closed, SCDOT said motorists in the area should drive with caution. The department has provided maps with detour routes for both eastbound and westbound traffic.