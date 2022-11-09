GREER, S.C. (WSPA) — Some people in Greer are frustrated by a road closure that they said is causing delays and backups.

“It is very frustrating,” said Chris Hotz, who owns Sylco Inc. near the road closure. “We’re talking about 100 days now so far, out of a 60-day project.”

A road project, along Gibbs Shoals Road at West Phillips Road, is blocking off popular roads and rerouting people who live, work or drive in the area.

“It’s decreased the traffic coming through here considerably, but it’s also increased my employees travel time to get to work,” said Hotz.

The area was shut down this summer so crews could convert the area into a roundabout. The project is part of a new apartment complex development nearby and Developer Blake Muldrow, with The Shoals of SC, LLC, said the traffic circle is about a $2 million project. A South Carolina Department of Transportation spokesperson said the project is a result of traffic impact study, performed by the apartment complex and developers. He said a roundabout was required to alleviate projected increase in travelers in the area and will improve safety in an area that has historically had accidents.

People in the area said the road closure is adding time to their commutes.

“Depending on the time of day, it could be anywhere from 20 minutes to 25 minutes,” said Todd Schuchart, who lives nearby.

Now, drivers are forced to take detours. Schuchart said the closure is affecting everyone in the area and creating delays along areas like Dillard, Devenger, and Batesville Roads.

“It would back up really just incredibly deep, and you schedule an extra 15 or 20 minutes, just to get through that intersection up there,” said Schuchart.

Neighbors said it’s frustrating, since they thought this project would wrap up in October.

“I’ve walked down there and taken a look and know that they’ve got concrete curbing in place. It looks to me like it’s ready to go other than asphalt and painting,” said Hotz.

Now, it’s now November and still closed.

“When? Is really the question at this point,” said Schuchart.

A developer for the apartment said they’ve had delays due to unmarked utilities and supply chain issues. He said they’re hoping to reopen the area later this year.

“We’re definitely hoping it will open up soon, it’s a convenient way to get towards that part of town,” said Hotz.