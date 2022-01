SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County officials announced a road closure on Clark Road starting Jan. 10.

According to officials, the closure is to replace a culvert on the road between Broadleigh Court and Edgevale Drive. The county expects the work to take approximately six weeks to complete.

Officials said they recommend drivers used Sugar Ridge Road as a detour instead of Seay Road because of its current condition.