INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Officials have announced a road closure that could affect drivers for a year.

Officials said that Clark Road in Inman will be closed starting next week on Wednesday, June 14th. The closure is taking place so that a bridge can be replaced. Officials said that the replacement process could last up to a year.

Crews will be working to replace the bridge as a two-mile detour will be set in place for drivers. The detour will take drivers through Meadow Farm Road, Calvery Road, and Spring Valley Road.

The detour will be in place until the bridge replacement is completed.