SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- New road closures around the Spartanburg County courthouse may slow your commute.

“We’ve been knowing for 20 years that we needed to build a new courthouse, Spartanburg was growing, the court systems have changed tremendously,” said David Britt, Spartanburg County council.

County Councilman David Britt is one of the many officials eager to see the new courthouse come together.

He said it’s something Spartanburg needs.

“Times have changed, we have much more sophisticated court systems, and the new courthouse is really entirely just for courts,” said Britt.

Monday marks the first day a portion of Daniel Morgan Avenue from W. John Street to Magnolia Street will be closed. This will last until July 25th while roadway and utility work are being done.

One lane will be kept open for two weeks before the road will convert back to its two-lane set-up.

“It’s not just a bunch of architects or engineers that say this is what we want to do, we’ve had the folks that work in it and are going to use it have a say in how it’s being designed and built,” said Britt.

While the community will continue to see more construction in downtown this summer, the county said the results will be worth it.

“You don’t have to go out of Spartanburg County to have a great time, from restaurants to retail and just entertainment,” said Britt. “It’s going to be all right here in downtown Spartanburg.”

Once the project is complete it will take a few weeks to move employees into the building, but officials are hoping staff will be working out of the new courthouse by the end of this year.