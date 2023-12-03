SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials announced road closures in Spartanburg ahead of the 29th annual A Dickens of a Christmas on Tuesday.

According to the City of Spartanburg, road closures are set to begin Sunday night and will conclude on Wednesday.

On Sunday, the parking lot near Smith Drugs and White Oak Management will be closed.

Monday, at 11 p.m., the following roads will be closed:

Main Street from Daniel Morgan Avenue to Converse Street

from Daniel Morgan Avenue to Converse Street Broad Street from Daniel Morgan Avenue to Converse Street

from Daniel Morgan Avenue to Converse Street Liberty Street from Kennedy Parking Garage to Dunbar Street

from Kennedy Parking Garage to Dunbar Street Magnolia Street from Magnolia Parking Garage to Main Street

from Magnolia Parking Garage to Main Street Dunbar Street from Church Street to Magnolia Street

from Church Street to Magnolia Street Spring Street from Kennedy Street to Ezell Street

On Tuesday at noon, Church Street from Magnolia Parking Garage to Kennedy Street will be closed.

All roads will reopen on Wednesday at midnight. For more information regarding road closures, contact Lieutenant McClure at (864) 594-7276.

For more information about the event, contact the Special Events Office at (864) 596-3105.