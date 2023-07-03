LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens Police Department announced road closures for its Freedom Fest in downtown Laurens on Monday.

North Harper, the public square and surrounding inlet roads leading to the downtown square will be closed until midnight.

While these closures may cause some temporary inconvenience, the Laurens Police Department assures you it’s all for a great cause!

Freedom Fest promises a fantastic day & evening of entertainment and festivities. One can look forward to live music performances, food, games and crafts and a fireworks show.

For more information, visit the City of Lauren’s Facebook page.