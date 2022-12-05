SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The streets of downtown Spartanburg will be filled with over 80 vendors, horse-drawn carriages, live music and for the first time, a Ferris wheel.

With the 28th annual Dickens of a Christmas event just hours away, it was crunch time Monday for the city of Spartanburg.

“It’s our way of kicking off the holiday season,” said Christopher George, city of Spartanburg.

Expecting between 10,000 and 20,000 people to attend, the city said residents will see the following road closures:

Main Street from Daniel Morgan Avenue to Converse Street (2 a.m. Tuesday)

Broad Street from Daniel Morgan Avenue to Converse Street (2 a.m. Tuesday)

Liberty Street from Kennedy Parking Garage to Dunbar Street (2 a.m. Tuesday)

Magnolia Street from Parking Garage to Main Street (2 a.m. Tuesday)

Dunbar Street from Church Street to Magnolia Street (2 a.m. Tuesday)

Spring Street from Kennedy Street to Ezell Street (2 a.m. Tuesday)

Church Street from St. John Street to Kennedy Street (Noon Tuesday)

All the surrounding parking garages will be available for those attending.

As this year’s free event brings more vendors and local businesses than years past, Spartanburg is getting ready for Tuesday’s early morning set-up.

“Last year was our first year back but this year, you know, we feel like we’re finally into a real full event season like normal and so we want to kind of pull out all the stops this year,” said George.

Among the vendors and performances will be a Ferris wheel, something new for the celebration.

“It rides 36 passengers at one time, it’s for all ages, you can ride up to 36 inches to a tall adult,” said Josh McGuire, owner of Midway Rides Unlimited. “It brings back many memories, nostalgia of the peace.”

The Ferris wheel will be set up on Spring Street and will remain in place through the end of the year.

It will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on weekends from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. but will be closed on Christmas day.

The city said with Tuesday marking the 28th year they are hosting this tradition, it’s become a staple for the community and businesses who participate

“The holidays are super important for our businesses and super important for our residents to feel connected to that too and it’s a great opportunity for us to do that,” said George.

The celebration will kick off at 6 p.m. and wrap up at 9 p.m.