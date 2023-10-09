GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Multiple road closures are planned this week in downtown Greenville ahead of Fall for Greenville.

Fall for Greenville is set to kick off with a concert Thursday night ahead of the festival’s full opening Friday.

The popular food and music festival will take over downtown Greenville from noon to 10 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Road closures will begin Thursday with the closure of South Main Street from Augusta Street to Broad Street along with a portion of Falls Park Drive at 9 a.m.

North Main Street between Broad Street and East North Street will close at 1 p.m. Thursday along with Washington Street between Richardson Street and Spring Street. McBee Avenue will also close between N. Laurens Street and Spring Street while East Coffee Street will close between N. Main Street and Brown Street.

On Friday, Broad Street will close at 4 a.m. between Laurens Street and Falls Street.

N. Laurens Street between McBee Ave. and Washington St., along with Brown Street between McBee Ave. and Coffee St. will close at 10 a.m. Friday. Portions of Court Street near Main Street will also be closed at 10 a.m. Friday.