Road improvements in the works for College-Buncombe Street Cultural Corridor

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The City of Greenville is moving forward with a project called the “Cultural Corridor” which could bring some road improvements along College Street and Buncombe Street.

A virtual public meeting was held on Tuesday night to discuss the project for the section of College Street and Buncombe Street (owned by SCDOT), between North Main Street and Heritage Green, which is known as the Cultural Corridor.

City officials said the Cultural Corridor will essentially be an extension of Main Street. The goal is to improve pedestrian access, and connect to museums, theaters, and the library to downtown.

“We’ve had these resources there at Heritage Green for a long time, but it isn’t obvious to the person who may be on Main Street. Now, we’re extending the Main Street experience to the cultural aspects of downtown,” said Dorothy Dowe, At-Large Representative for the City of Greenville Council.

Dowe said this project has been in the works for many years.

City officials said proposed improvements will include street resurfacing, landscaping, multi-use paths, traffic signal upgrades, and street or pedestrian lighting.

They hope this will revitalize economic growth along the corridor, encourage drivers to utilize Academy Street as a “downtown bypass.”

The city also hopes this will provide and enhance pedestrian and bicycle mobility between Main Street and Heritage Green, and more.

City officials said essentially on College Street from Main Street to Heritage Green, one travel lane will be remove.

They said the only exception is at the intersection with Academy Street, where they will have to continue accommodating a dual left turn from College Street onto Academy Street.

The city spokesperson said at College and Academy, there will be two left turn lanes and two straight through lanes. The city is currently looking at two alternatives for the College and Academy Street intersection.

The city said right now they are in the engineering phase, still doing surveys, and coordinating with SCDOT. They hope to start construction on the road part in the fall, and on the pedestrian corridor in the Spring of 2023.

To learn more about the plans and other projects surrounding that area, click here. The City of Greenville also has a presentation on the entire project. click here to view it.