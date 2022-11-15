GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An increase to Greenville County’s road maintenance fee was approved Tuesday night.

Greenville County Council voted 7-5 to approve the $10 increase.

The increase comes after a previous increase in road fees was ruled unconstitutional by the state Supreme Court.

Currently, drivers are paying a $15 a year per vehicle for the road maintenance fee. The increase will bring that to $25.

Council members said that recently passed legislation allowed the county to enact this increase.

The new fee is expected to take effect beginning in January.