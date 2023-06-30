ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson Police Department said a deadly road rage shooting at an intersection on Monday has been ruled a justifiable homicide.

The shooting happened near the corner of Bellview Road and Concord Avenue shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Anderson Police said the shooting appeared to be a road rage incident.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died. The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 46-year-old Kevin Wain Neese, of Greenwood.

Police said Neese was shot in the chest when he approached a man at the intersection.

The Anderson County Solicitor said the man was justified in shooting Neese because of the “imminent attack”.