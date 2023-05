SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Officials said that a road is set to be closed soon so that a bridge can be replaced.

According to officials, the Belcher Road bridge is set to be closed starting May 16th. Crews will be replacing the bridge over Lawsons Fork Creek.

Officials are wanting residents to keep in mind that weather may have an impact on the schedule.

Please refer to the map for any detour information.