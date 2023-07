SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – There will be a road closure around the Spartanburg County Courthouse from July 10-25.

Road closures in Spartanburg.



The portion of Daniel Morgan Avenue from W. John Street to Magnolia Street will be closed while roadway and utility work is done for the courthouse project.

One lane will be kept open for approximately two weeks, after which the road will convert back to its current two-lane set-up.