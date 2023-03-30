Map of roads that will be closed for the Hub City Hog Fest. (Source: City of Spartanburg)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Roads will be closed Thursday night ahead of Hub City Hog Fest in Spartanburg.

According to the City of Spartanburg, the following road will close at 11 p.m. on Thursday until Saturday at 11 p.m.:

Church Street from St. John St. to Broad St.

Main Street from Spring St. to Liberty St.

Dunbar Street from Magnolia St. to Dunbar Parking Garage

Commerce Street from Church St. to Dunbar Parking Garage

Magnolia Street from Magnolia Parking Garage to Main St.

While at the festival, there will be food, fun and a BBQ competition.

The festival will begin Friday from noon until 11 p.m. and on Saturday from noon until 9 p.m.

Parking will be available in all parking garages at City Hall, and street parking along Spring Street, W Broad Street and West Main Street.