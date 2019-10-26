Roads closed in Great Smoky Mtns. Nat’l Park due to winds, downed trees

GREAT SMOKY MTNS. NAT’L PARK (WSPA) – Several roads within Great Smoky Mountains National Park are closed due to downed trees and high winds, Saturday afternoon.

The park said Newfound Gap Road (US-441), Laurel Creek Road, Little River Road and Cades Cove Loop Road are all closed due to downed trees.

Winds of 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 miles per hour are being experienced in the park.

The park has also closed Elkmont Campground and Cades Cove Campground.

Park rangers are evacuating campers from the Elkmont Campground but campers already in Cades Cove Campground are being allowed to stay.

Hikers are asked to avoid hiking until Sunday morning due to the winds.

Park visitor centers, most campgrounds, and picnic areas remain open.

