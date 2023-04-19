SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) -Upstate roads will be closed for the Cribb’s Kitchen Annual Burger Cookoff on Saturday.

According to the City of Spartanburg, West Main Street from Daniel Morgan Avenue to St. John Street and Ezell Street behind R.J. Rockers will be closed from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Cribb’s Kitchen Annual Burger Cookoff will be held at the corner of West Main Street and Daniel Morgan Avenue. The cookoff starts at 12 p.m. and will be going until the burgers are sold out.

The event will also feature entertainment for the whole family like live music and a kid’s zone.

The burger cookoff benefits the Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas.