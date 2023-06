FILE- Stage set up for a free concert in downtown Spartanburg, June 7, 2022 (WSPA FILE Photo)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Several downtown Spartanburg roads will be closing Monday night ahead of a free concert.

Church Street from Broad Street to St. John Street, East Main Street at Liberty Street, Dunbar Street, and Commerce Street will all be closed beginning at 9 p.m. Monday.

The Diamond Rio concert is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Morgan Square.

The concert is being hosted in conjunction with the BMW Charity Pro-Am golf tournament.