SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- Some streets in Spartanburg will be closed due to the Spartanburg Christmas parade, which takes place on Tuesday.

The following streets will be closed:

Henry Street from Union to Pine Street- 2 p.m.

Main Street from Church Street to Converse Steet- 3 p.m.

There will be no street parking available on Main street from Pine Street to Church Street after 1 p.m.

All parade route streets will be closed by 6 p.m.

The Spartanburg Christmas parade is set to start at 6:30 p.m.