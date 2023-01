SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A few roads will be closed Wednesday and Thursday night as work continues on the new Spartanburg County Courthouse.

Daniel Morgan Avenue, from Magnolia Street to W. St. John Street will be closed from 7 p.m. each night and reopen the following morning at 7 a.m.

The road closures are related to the Spartanburg County Courthouse project, which is expected to be completed by October 2023.