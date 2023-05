HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – An overturned tractor-trailer has blocked all lanes on I-40 westbound Wednesday morning in Haywood County.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash happened at 8:32 a.m. on I-40 near the Great Smoky Mountains Expressway near Canton.

The road is closed one mile prior to Exit 27.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.