PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – The bridge on Old Easley Highway is getting a facelift.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced work to replace the bridge over Georges Creek on S.C. 124 will begin on Wednesday, September 13.

Replacing the bridge will allow the department to repair roadway approaches, improve drainage and lift load restrictions all while ensuring safe conditions for drivers.

The bridge is expected to be complete by the summer of 2024.

Those looking to avoid the road closure will be instructed to keep right on New Easley Bridge Highway (U.S. 123) and turn left onto S.C. 124. Drivers can also stay on U.S. 123 and continue onto White Horse Road before making a left onto Old Easley Highway.

More information can be found on the project website.