GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. made a campaign stop in Greenville on Monday.

Kennedy was joined by his wife, actress Cheryl Hines, as he spoke before a crowd at Zen Greenville.

Kennedy, the son of Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, Sr., is one of few candidates challenging President Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination. He said the country needs a new leader to tackle the economy.

“The two major candidates who are running are running on the idea that they brought prosperity to our country,” he said. “As I travel around South Carolina and other states, I’m not seeing many Americans enjoying that kind of prosperity. I’m seeing people sitting at their kitchen tables and wondering how they are going to pay the bills.”

“The average income in this country is now $5,000 less than the average cost of living for basic human needs – food, transportation, and housing,” Kennedy added.

He said he would secure the border if elected and discussed how wars have affected Americans.

“If we hadn’t spent $8 trillion on the wars, you know what we could have done?” he asked. “We could have given education to every student in America for free. We could have provided childcare to every couple with children so they could go to work.”

As Kennedy spoke, members of the crowd held up photos of his late father and uncle, President John F. Kennedy, who he referenced throughout the night.

“All of the causes I believe in are the same causes that my uncle and Robert Kennedy [believed in],” he said. “If you go down the checklist of the things they cared about, I would check every single box.”

Kennedy opened his South Carolina headquarters last week. He will speak in Spartanburg on Tuesday.