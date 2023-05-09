ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A performance featuring Robert Plant & Alison Krauss in Asheville has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.

“Due to circumstances beyond our control, we regret to inform you tonight’s Robert Plant and Alison Krauss performance at Harrahs Cherokee Center has been postponed to a date TBD. We will announce the new date in the next 24 hours. Please hold onto your tickets as they will be valid for the new date. If you can’t attend the rescheduled date, you can receive a refund at the point of purchase. We apologize for any inconvenience.” Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

For tickets purchased online via Ticketmaster.com: You will be receiving a direct message in the next 24-72 hours with refund information. Refunds will be made automatically but may take up to 30 days to process.

For tickets purchased at the HCCA Box Office: Please visit our Refund Inquiry page OR the HCCA Box Office to begin processing your refund. For online submissions, please allow 1-4 business days for a reply as we do our best to reply to all inquiries.

For tickets purchased via third-party sites such as StubHub, Vivid Seats, or related platforms: These sites are not official venue ticketing platforms. You will have to contact these sites directly for requests.

If you have any further questions at this moment, please e-mail us directly.