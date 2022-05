SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Rochling Automotive USA is hosting a hiring event Wednesday in Spartanburg County.

The event will take place at SC Works Spartanburg location at 220 East Kennedy Street from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Rochling Automotive USA is looking for all shifts for operator positions. The company promises new employees $15.50 per hour pay and $17.22 for weekend shifts.

Officials said interested candidates will have to attend the event to apply.