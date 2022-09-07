GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Rockstar Cheer in Greenville County has closed its doors indefinitely following two lawsuits filed against the brand and its owner, Scott Foster.

The first lawsuit alleged Foster “had multiple communications with Plaintiff, primarily through Snapchat, that

included messages of a sexual nature, nude pictures of himself and requests for nude pictures of

Plaintiff. Plaintiff provided nude pictures to Foster via Snapchat.”

The lawsuit continued to state the “plaintiff was persuaded into performing various sexual acts including oral and penetrative sex with Foster.”

The second lawsuit was filed against Scott Foster, his wife Kathy Foster, Varsity Spirit, the U.S. All Star Federation, and others.

This lawsuit alleged coaches at Rockstar Cheer, including Scott Foster, of providing drugs and alcohol to the underage athletes and subjecting them to sexual abuse.

In the lawsuit, Scott and Kathy Foster are accused of purchasing a house, funded in part through rebates and cash they received from fees paid to Varsity by athletes, to host parties where drugs and alcohol were given to minors.

Rockstar Cheer released the following statement Tuesday evening: