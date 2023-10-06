Mill Spring, N.C (WSPA)- The Tryon International Equestrian Center & Resort will host Rodeo Carolina this weekend. The center calls is calling the event the richest rodeo east of the Mississippi.

More than 200 athletes will compete in each of the nine rodeo disciplines: bareback riding, women’s breakaway roping, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping (heading and heeling), tie-down roping, barrel racing, and bull riding.

As a WCRA (World Champions Rodeo Alliance) Major, Rodeo Carolina is part of the organization’s Triple Crown of Rodeo series, boasting a combined $400,000 purse, and the opportunity for athletes to compete for a shot at a life-changing $1 million bonus should they win three Majors consecutively.

The inaugural Rodeo Carolina will not only include top competitors from the Carolinas, but also one athlete in the running for the $1 million bonus.

