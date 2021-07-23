Roebuck man receives 20 years for killing man over card game

SPARTANBURG COUTNY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Roebuck man received a 20 year prison sentence for shooting a man to death during a dispute over a card game in 2018.

Andre M. Lyles, 54, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

According to the Spartanburg County Solicitor, Lyles shot Jamel M. Ross, 37, of Moore, to death on December 27, 2018. The shooting occurred at an Evans Circle building where Lyles, Ross and others met to play cards.

Lyles called 911 from his nearby Evans Drive home to report a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found Lyles at his home and Ross’ body outside Evans Circle location, the solicitor said. Lyles initially told deputies he shot Ross in an act of self-defense but the investigation showed the claim was not credible as Ross was shot in the back.

Witnesses to the shooting told investigators the men argued over a poker game pot of about $50.

Lyles will serve 85 percent of his prison sentence before he is eligible for release.