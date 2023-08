DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – A rollback crashed into a Spartanburg County home Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Duncan Fire Department, firefighters responded at 3 p.m. to a house in reference to a vehicle into a home.

Rollback crashes into home (Source: Duncan Fire Department)

Damages from rollback into home. (Source: Duncan Fire Department)

Once firefighters got on the scene, they saw a rollback crashed into the side of the house.

Firefighters said no one was injured.

Cowpens Fire Department also assisted with the incident.