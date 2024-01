GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will speak Tuesday morning in Greenville.

DeSantis will be at Runway Cafe at Greenville Downtown Airport.

He is slated to speak at 9:30 a.m.

This appearance comes on the hills of placing second in the Iowa Caucus.

Free admission to the event can be reserved here.

7NEWS will stream his speech.