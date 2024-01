GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – 2024 Republican Presidential Candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will visit the Upstate on Tuesday.

DeSantis will be attending a meet-and-greet session in Greenville at the Runway Cafe at GMU located at 21 Airport Road Extension.

The event will begin at 9:30 a.m. Doors open at 9 a.m.

Free admission to the event can be reserved here.