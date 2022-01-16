Roof collapses at Brevard College residence hall, no injuries reported

BREVARD, NC (WSPA) – A roof collapsed Sunday afternoon at a residence hall on the campus of Brevard College.

According to the Brevard Fire Department, firefighters were called to Jones Hall dormitory around 3:20p.m.

Firefighters were able to get everyone safely out of the building. No injuries were reported.

Snow is believed to have caused the collapse but a structural engineer will be brought in to confirm, according to the fire department.

Brevard College is working to relocate the students in the affected building, firefighters said.

The National Weather Service reported that 11 inches of snow had fallen on Brevard by noon Sunday.