GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The roof collapsed Wednesday afternoon at a warehouse in Greenville County.

According to the Wade Hampton Fire Department, firefighters responded at 4 p.m. to a partial building collapse at the old Winn Dixie Warehouse in Hampton Park Industrial Space on Wade Hampton Boulevard.

The fire chief said a forklift hit a structural column supporting a large steel beam, which supported the roof.

As a result, the roof caved in and took down the sprinkler system and water lines.

No injuries were reported, the fire department said.