Roper Mountain Rd. expansion continues, set for May 2023 completion

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Roper Mountain Road expansion project in Greenville County started a while back. Its goal is to relieve congestion and add lanes, along with sidewalks.

All things which drivers in the area said are needed sooner rather than later.

Ask just about anyone who drives on Roper Mountain Road near the extension more than once a week, they will likely tell you the same thing.

“Lunch time is ridiculous, getting up and down Roper Mountain takes 20 to 30 minutes,” said Deep Patel who works on Roper Mountain Road.

“You’re taking your life in your own hands a lot of times,” said David Mills who lives off of Roper Mountain Road.

It’s a corridor that, needless to say, sees its fair share of travelers.

“Rush hour, you have to wait and wait and wait,” Mills told us.

But the SCDOT said a project has been underway to help.

In the area between Blacks Drive and Roper Mountain Road Extension, a fifth lane is being added to relieve congestion and a third lane from Blacks Drive to Interstate 85. Plus, bike lanes and sidewalks.

The initial completion date was set for this November. However, because of utility delays, that was pushed back to spring of 2023.

For some frequent drivers, though, relief from the day-to-day traffic can’t come quick enough.

“The sooner, the better,” said Mills.

A spokesperson with SCDOT told 7NEWS that the completion date for the projects is May 15, 2023, adding that drainage work is underway.