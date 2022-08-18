RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A round of ammunition was found on a school bus in Rutherford County.

The round was discovered on an R-S Central High School bus Wednesday afternoon.

The school and Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office investigated and said they found no evidence of any threat towards students, employees, or visitors at the school.

“We are genuinely grateful for the participation and cooperation of all students who were involved with today’s investigation,” the school said in a statement posted to Facebook. “At all times, we take all real or perceived risks to school safety very seriously, and we thoroughly investigate them in close coordination with appropriate local law enforcement agencies.”

The school did not say how they round of ammunition made it on to the bus.