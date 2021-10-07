Rutherford Co. communities cleaning up after heavy rain, flood waters leave behind damage

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – People in western North Carolina are cleaning up Thursday night after heavy rains left behind a mess in that area.

Counties like McDowell, Buncombe and Rutherford have been under a flood watch for most of the day.

A trailer lifted up and was carried nearly a mile down Cedar Creek in Rutherford County. Nicole Smallwood saw it all unfold from her backyard.

“I caught the RV started to float, that was after the shed went down the road, then the pontoon boat and then the kayaks,” said Rutherford County Resident, Nicole Smallwood.

It all started early Thursday morning when the rain came pouring down hard and, Smallwood told us, the water quickly rose.

“It went from, I can cross this with a little bit of water and in 30 minutes, you can’t cross that,” Smallwood said.

It was only a matter of time before she said she had to rescue her farm animals.

“My goats were trapped in their goat pens where it was just about to go into the goat building, so I had to wade through about three feet of water to get them and goats don’t like water,” Smallwood told us.

But not all the pets in her community made it out safely. Someone living down the street said they lost their dog.

Families living across what was a flooded bridge from Smallwood are in clean-up mode.

For a lot of people living along Cedar Creek Road, they told us this day will go down in history.

“It’s never been this high,” Smallwood told 7News.

A firefighter with the Lake Lure Fire Department told us, so far, there have been no reports of anyone getting injured in that area.