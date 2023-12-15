RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Officials said they are evacuating homes and businesses in a half-mile radius around the Trelleborg plant in Rutherford County while crews battle a fire at the plant.

Rutherford County Dispatch confirmed to 7NEWS there was an active fire at the plant and officials had begun evacuating places in a half-mile radius around the area.

Trelleborg is a textile and coated fabrics manufacturer with a facility that lands halfway in the Town of Ruth and half in Rutherfordton.

Trinity Christian School said it sent students home early due to the fire.

