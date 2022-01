Rutherford Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for five suspects

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Apprehension Team is asking for the public’s help to locate five wanted suspects.

Avery Jonathan Parker (Felony Probation Violation)

Ashley Michelle Heffner (Possession of Firearm by Felon, Larceny of a Firearm, Felony Probation Violation)

Amy Nichol Hall (Felony Probation Violation)

Braxton Kelly Atkins (Felony Breaking and Entering, Larceny of a Firearm)

Treasure Ann Anderson (Felony Probation Violation)

Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 828-286-8477.